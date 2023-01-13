Cardinals could have a few players retire this offseason

The Arizona Cardinals bid farewell to a 4-13 2022 season and also to defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who announced he would retire after the season.

However, with big changes coming this offseason between hiring a new head coach and general manager, Watt might not be the only player retiring.

The Cardinals have a number of players who could decide to move on to other things, closing the chapter on their football playing careers.

Who are they? Read on.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

QB Colt McCoy

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

It seems unlikely he would retire, especially as he is slated to start the season as the starting quarterback in 2023 while Kyler Murray recovers from his torn ACL.

He is under contract for $3.75 million, which will be the highest salary he has had in his career.

But he is 36 years old and had to deal with a concussion to close the season.

OL Justin Pugh

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Pugh thought he was retiring the last offseason but returned another season, only to tear his ACL.

Seeing him move on to the next chapter would be no surprise.

OL Rodney Hudson

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Hudson mulled retirement last offseason but returned, only to be plagued by a balky knee. He played in only four games.

He reduced his salary for 2023, suggesting perhaps he is planning to retire.

OL Kelvin Beachum

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Beachum is 33 years old and he just finished his 11th NFL season. He is not under contract in 2023 and already has a lot of successful ventures off the field.

TE Maxx Williams

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Williams returned to the Cardinals in 2022 after ACL surgery and now has a chronic knee issue that keeps him from walking normal.

While he loves the game, with the knee issue, he might not be able to continue in the NFL. Retiring would not be a surprise.

A.J. Green

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Green’s 77-yard touchdown catch in the Cardinals’ finale was his 70th career receiving touchdown.

Story continues

He was a shell of himself in 2022 and, while he doesn’t know yet if he will retire, he will give it some thought.

He is 34 years old and only had 24 receptions in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire