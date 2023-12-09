Cardinals could be eliminated from playoff contention on bye

We all know the Arizona Cardinals will not make the postseason. They are 3-10 entering Week 14. They will not play this weekend because they finally have their bye.

However, they have not yet been mathematically eliminated. That could happen this weekend.

The NFLScenarios account on X/Twitter gives two scenarios in which the Cardinals will be eliminated over the weekend.

The Cardinals will be eliminated from playoff contention if:

Could the Rams beat the Ravens? Yes, but Baltimore is favored by 7.5 points. They play in Baltimore.

The Packers are also on the road against the 4-8 Giants and probably should win. They are 6.5-point favorites.

The Vikings are on the road against the Raiders and three-point favorites.

