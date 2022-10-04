Cardinals could benefit from ManningCast curse in game vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals have a tough matchup this weekend at home in Week 5 as they take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Fortune might be on their side and it has nothing to do with anything having to do with scheme, talent or injuries.

They might benefit from a sort of a curse.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a guest on ESPN’s “ManningCast,” the alternate broadcast of the Monday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Former NFL quarterbacks and brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning break down the game and interview guests.

There is a “ManningCast curse” on NFL players who appear on the broadcast.

Last season, all seven active players who were guests on the broadcast had their teams lose the next week.

StateMuse tracked the curse in 2021.

The teams of active NFL players who appear on the broadcast with the Mannings were 0-7 in the game following the appearance, at least so far.

These are the victims.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and then-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson appeared in Week 1 last year. Both the Chiefs and Seahawks lost in Week 2.

TE Rob Gronkowski, who played for the Buccaneers last season, appeared on Week 2 and then Tampa Bay lost in Week 3.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was a guest in Week 3 and then the Cardinals beat the Rams in Week 4.

Bucs QB Tom Brady was on in Week 7. The Bucs lost the next week.

Bills QB Josh Allen appeared in Week 8 and the Bills lost in Week 9.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was a guest in Week 17. Green Bay lost in Week 18.

The trend was broken with the first ManningCast of 2022 as Giants RB Saquon Barkley was a guest in Week 1 and the Giants won their Week 2 game.

So the record for teams after a player appears on the broadcast is 1-7.

Is the curse broken or was that the aberration?

Hurts, leading the 4-0 Eagles, was the Mannings’ guest during the second quarter Monday night and will face the Cardinals in Week 5 at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals benefitted once last year with Stafford’s appearance to snap their losing streak against the Rams in Week 4. Could it happen again or will the ManningCast in 2022 be more a blessing than a curse?

