Cardinals could have 3rd straight player of the week

The Arizona Cardinals have had one of the NFC players of the week in each of the first two weeks of the season. Linebacker Chandler Jones was Defensive Player of the Week after he had five sacks in the season opener. Quarterback Kyler Murray should have won it after Week 1 but was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after Week 2.

They might have a player of the week for the third consecutive week.

This time, it could be cornerback Byron Murphy.

He finished the Cardinals’ 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with four tackles, two passes defensed and two interceptions. He returned the second interception 29 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the second half.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett seems like a lock for AFC honors after getting 4.5 sacks on Sunday, but Murphy is certainly worthy of the NFC honors.

Keep an eye out Wednesday morning. Hopefully, the streak stays alive and Murphy gets the award.

