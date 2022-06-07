Cardinals in contact with Robert Alford as they look for cornerback help

The Cardinals had Robert Alford in for a visit shortly after free agency opened in March, but nothing happened on the contract front with a player who appeared in 13 games with the team last year.

Alford could still wind up back in Arizona, however. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that the team has remained in contact with Alford and that they are also considering other options after Jeff Gladney‘s death in a car accident last month.

“We’re definitely looking,” Kingsbury said, via Howard Balzer of SI.com. “That’s a tragic situation and we understand that, but we’re always trying to improve our roster. And that’s a position that we’d like to bring in a few more veteran players that we could before training camp, and so we’ll see what’s out there in the next couple of weeks.”

Alford ended last season on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. He tore his pectoral and missed all of 2020 after a broken leg kept him sidelined for the entire 2019 season. He had 37 tackles and an interception last season.

