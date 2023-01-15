Cardinals connections in Ravens-Bengals playoff game

Arizona Cardinals fans had to manage watching three NFL playoff games Sunday that did not involve their team.

The third game of Sunday was between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both teams have former Cardinals on their teams.

Check out who they are.

Ravens DL Calais Campbell

Campbell was drafted by the Cardinals in 2008 and he played nine seasons for Arizona. He has played three seasons for the Ravens. He had 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2022.

Raven RB Kenyan Drake

Drake played a season and a half for the Cardinals in 2019-2020.

After a season with the Raiders, he played in 12 for the Ravens this season. He rushed for 482 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Ravens LB Josh Bynes

Bynes played for the Cardinals in 2018. He is on the Ravens’ practice squad.

Ravens QB Brett Hundley

Hundley was Arizona’s backup quarterback in 2019-2020. He is on the Ravens’ practice squad.

Ravens WR Andy Isabella

Isabella played for the Cardinals from 2019-2022. He was released in-season and signed with the Ravens’ practice squad.

Bengals CB Jalen Davis

Davis appeared in a couple of games for the Cardinals in 2019. He has spent the last three seasons with the Bengals.

