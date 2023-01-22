Cardinals connections in Cowboys-49ers divisional playoff game

The final playoff game of the divisional round is between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The winner will play in the NFC Championship Game on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arizona Cardinals fans do not get to watch their team in the postseason but can see some former Cardinals in the postseason.

In the Cowboys-49ers game, the Cowboys have a pair of former Cardinals on their team. The 49ers have none.

Check them out below.

Cowboys CB Trayvon Mullen

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mullen missed the Cowboys’ first-round playoff game with an illness. The Cowboys claimed him off waivers after the Cardinals released him. He started the season with the Cardinals after being traded from the Raiders.

Cowboys TE Ian Bunting

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Bunting is on injured reserve. Bunting spent time on the Cardinals’ roster in the 2021 offseason.

