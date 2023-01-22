Cardinals connections in Bengals-Bills divisional round playoff game

The NFL playoffs continue Sunday with the final two games of the divisional round. Arizona Cardinals fans sadly do not get to see their team compete in the postseason after a 4-13 season that led to the head coach getting fired and the general manager stepping down.

However, they can see some former Cardinals players in the playoff games on Sunday.

The first game his between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

Between the two teams, there are four former Cardinals players. See who they are below.

Bill DT Jordan Phillips

Phillips was released this past offseason after two disappointing, injury-filled seasons for him in Arizona. He has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022 for Buffalo.

Bills QB Matt Barkley

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He was the Cardinals’ third-string quarterback in 2015.

Bills WR KeeSean Johnson

Johnson was drafted by the Cardinals in 2019 and played two seasons in Arizona. He is on the Bills’ practice squad.

Bengals CB Jalen Davis

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Davis appeared in a couple of games for the Cardinals in 2019. He has spent the last three seasons with the Bengals.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire