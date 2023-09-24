Cardinals competitive vs. Cowboys in ‘Madden’ sim of Week 3 matchup

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium and many believe it will be a blowout, as it has for the Cowboys’ first two games of the season.

However, if a simulation of the game on “Madden NFL 24” is anything close to the real thing, it might actually be a game.

In the sim, the Cowboys built a 17-0 lead and controlled the game but the Cardinals pulled within a touchdown in the fourth quarter before Dallas kicked a field goal to seal the victory with a 27-17 win.

Dak Prescott threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to running back Tony Pollard on their first offensive possession and, after Leighton Vander Esch intercepted Josh Dobbs, the Cowboys added a 23-yard field goal.

After the Cardinals’ third three-and-out in five possessions, Prescott threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ferguson, but the Cardinals made it 17-7 before halftime as Dobbs had a five-yard touchdown run.

Pollard’s five-yard run to start the second half made it 24-7 and then Dobbs threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown/ They forced a Dallas punt and Matt Prater’s 43-yard field goal pulled them within seven at 24-17 in the fourth quarter.

However, the Cardinals didn’t get a stop and Dallas’ 33-yard field goal gave the Cowboys a 10-point lead with under two minutes to go. The Cardinals just ran out of time.

Prescott finished with 277 passing yards and two touchdowns. Pollard rushed for 90 yards and a score, and he had a touchdown catch as well. The Cardinals did not sack Prescott.

Dobbs completed 17-of-30 passes for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked three times. James Conner led the Cardinals with 63 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Zach Pascal led the team with six catches for 77 yards. Rondale Moore had four for 49 and Brown had three for 54 and a score.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire