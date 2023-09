The Arizona Cardinals face the Washington Commanders in their regular-season opener of 2023. Wearing their home red uniforms on the road because Washington wore white, they took the field hoping to start the Jonathan Gannon era with a win.

Below we track live updates and more during the game.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire