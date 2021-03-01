Cardinals come out of nowhere to win JJ Watt free agent sweepstakes

From the moment JJ Watt was released by the Texans, he became a hot commodity. Not surprising for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Even approaching 32 years of age, he’s still considered one of the best in the NFL, so naturally, a lot of teams were vying for his services.

And the winner is…the Arizona Cardinals. Watt himself announced it on Twitter.

He signs a two-year, $31 million deal with $23 million guaranteed according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

What’s funny is the Cardinals were not among the teams who were mentioned as frontrunners to land him.

It went as far as a screenshot of his supposed Peleton (yes, the exercise bike) account this morning that had added “GB, CLE, BUF” to it, suggesting he was deciding between the Packers, Browns, and Bills.

That too was sWatted down by JJ on Twitter.

i don’t own a bike. stop. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021

Some thought Watt might join his brother TJ in Pittsburgh. Tennessee was also oft mentioned.

Those are all teams that went to the playoffs last season. The Cardinals did not.

So, what could Watt see in Arizona that he likes? I mean, aside from the Cards being the highest bidder, if they indeed were.

For one thing, Chandler Jones. The 6-5, 265-pound defensive end has 97 career sacks and has been twice an All Pro his last three full seasons. Watt may see a fearsome duo with Jones.

Watt may also see the 8-8 Cardinals with young QB Kyler Murray and think he could be the missing piece to put them over the hump. Or, more to the point, the Cardinals may see *him* as the missing piece.