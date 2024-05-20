Cardinals and Colts will have joint practices this summer

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and Colts head coach Shane Steichen worked together on the Eagles' staff before landing their current jobs in 2023 and they'll get a chance to catch up this summer.

Gannon said on Monday, via Darren Urban of the team's website, that the two teams will hold joint practices during the preseason. The practices will take place in Indianapolis.

The Colts will be hosting the Cardinals for a game during the second week of preseason action. Neither the date of that game nor the dates of the practice sessions have been announced at this point.

The Cardinals will face the Broncos at home for their first preseason game and they'll wrap up their exhibition schedule in Denver. The Colts open with the Broncos and close with a trip to Cincinnati.