Cardinals’ coaching target Dan Quinn has clear Broncos connections

The Arizona Cardinals are targeting Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as one of the top candidates to be their head coach, following Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, of course, was fired after the Cardinals went 4-13 in 2022 and lost their final seven games.

Quinn has interviewed with the Cardinals once, a virtual interview this past Saturday, and is scheduled to fly in Tuesday night for a second interview, this time in person.

He is also under consideration for the head coaching vacancies of the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

If he becomes the Cardinals’ top target, they will need to outdo some of the obvious connections Quinn has with the Broncos.

Quinn was defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks in 2013-2014, so he knows Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, he is tight with Broncos general manager George Paton and was nearly hired by the Broncos last year when he interviewed. They went with Nathaniel Hackett instead, whom they fired before the end of the 2022 season.

With that in mind, the Cardinals will need to show that, despite the obvious connections, they are a better match for him if he becomes their top target.

