Cardinals’ coaching target Dan Quinn to have 2nd interview with Colts Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals interviewed Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the second time on Wednesday. They are going to meet with former New Orleans Saint head coach Sean Payton on Thursday for the first time.

If they decide that Quinn is their guy, they might have to move quickly.

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, Quinn will head to Indianapolis to have his second interview for the Colts’ head coaching vacancy.

While Arizona is set to interview Payton on Thursday, if they like Quinn, they probably will want to keep him from going to Indy.

Quinn, who coached the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020 and took them to the Super Bowl once.

The Denver Broncos are also considered a top possibility for Quinn.

List

The 2022 PFWA All-NFC team

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire