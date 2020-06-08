Cardinals coaches to continue working remotely

Kliff Kingsbury made a brief stop into the team facility Monday, but the Cardinals coach said he and his assistants will continue to work remotely.

“Until we have more guidance from the NFL with what the remainder of the offseason will look like, we want to just keep it flowing,” Kingsbury said in a conference call Monday, via Darren Urban of the team website.

The Cardinals began working remotely in March, which is when the NFL closed team facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The league allowed for coaches around the league to return last Friday as long as state and local regulations were met.

But players remain prohibited from team facilities aside from those rehabbing.

The NFL sent a memo Sunday outlining the precautions each team must take when players return. It includes social distancing in the locker rooms, the continuation of virtual meetings and a requirement for masks inside the building.

“We’ll follow those guidelines as best we can,” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury said the offseason virtual meetings have reached their limit.

“We’re running out of ideas without actually taking it to the field and actually executing it,” Kingsbury said. “You can only cover so many things without actually practicing it. We’ve about reached that point.”

