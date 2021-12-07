Cardinals can clinch playoff berth this week

The Arizona Cardinals just missed making the playoffs last season and it came down to the final week of the season. A year later, they are able to lock up a postseason berth with a month left in the season.

They can be the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff spot.

There are four scenarios for the Cardinals to do so. The first one is the least complicated. They simply need to beat the Los Angeles Rams this week, whom they host on Monday night.

Here are the four full scenarios for the Cardinals lock in their playoff spot.

A win or tie against the Rams this week A loss or tie by the Minnesota Vikings to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a loss by the San Francisco 49ers to the Cincinnati Bengals A loss or tie by the Vikings and a loss or tie by the New Orleans Saints against the New York Jets and a loss or tie by the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons A loss by the 49ers and a Saints loss or tie and a tie between the Panthers and Falcons.

Obviously, the fourth option is the least likely, but the third scenario is also hard to pull off, so the best way for the Cardinals to do it is to win.

It is the second year in a row they find themselves in a win-and-you’re-in scenario against the Rams for the second straight year.

Last year, they lost to the Rams 18-7 as Kyler Murray got hurt in the first quarter.

This time, on Monday night in front of their home crowd, they can change their fortunes. It would be a great way to get in — to have swept the Rams and do it at home.

