Cardinals climb back to .500 mark with series win over Reds

CINCINNATI – After several weeks below the .500 mark, the St. Louis Cardinals climb out of that hole with a series victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cardinals have built some major momentum near the end of May, winning 12 of their last 15 games. This comes on the heels of a seven-game losing streak that dropped the Cardinals to a season-worst nine games below .500 on May 11.

Matt Carpenter and Andre Pallante set the tone in Wednesday’s series finale, a 5-3 victory over the Reds. Carpenter broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with his first home run of the season, a solo shot. Pallante, promoted from the minors to fill a fifth starter’s void in the Cardinals rotation, fired six scoreless innings.

Nolan Arenado dives deep into struggles: ‘I haven’t felt like me all year’

Nolan Gorman and Masyn Winn also enjoyed big days with the bats. Gorman drove in two runs on a double and home run. Winn extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the best for a Cardinals rookie this century.

The Cardinals (27-27) head into Thursday’s off-day at the .500 mark for the first time since late-April. Up next, a three-game road series the Philadelphia Phillies, who carry the National League’s best record at 38-18, begins on Friday.

Check back for the extended game recap from the Associated Press…

