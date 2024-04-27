Cardinals take Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas in Round 5

The Arizona Cardinals have added another defensive player, finally addressing the outside linebacker or defensive edge. With the first of two scheduled fifth-round picks, the Cardinals selected Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas. He was the 138th overall pick in the draft.

Thomas is 6-foot-2 and weighed in at the NFL combine at 244 pounds and 253 at his pro day. He was listed at 270 pounds on Sports Reference for his college stats.

He is an older prospect, having played six seasons. He is 24 years old and will be 25 in December.

In six seasons, he had 18 sacks and 33 tackles for loss. In 2023, he had 25 tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss.

