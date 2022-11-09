Cardinals claim Wyatt Davis, put Will Hernandez on IR

The Cardinals are dealing with multiple injuries on the interior of their offensive line, so they moved to add a healthy body to the line on Wednesday.

The team has claimed guard Wyatt Davis off of waivers. He takes the roster spot of guard Will Hernandez. Hernandez has been placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

Davis was waived by the Saints on Tuesday. He played one game for them this season and six for the Vikings last year after they drafted him in the third round.

Hernandez had been ruled out for this week before going on injured reserve and the Cardinals also listed center Rodney Hudson, guard/center Max Garcia, and guard Cody Ford as out of practice on Wednesday. Hudson has missed several games and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said early this week that he doesn’t expect him to play against the Rams this weekend.

