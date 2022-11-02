Cardinals claim Trysten Hill off waivers, place Darrel Williams on IR
The Cardinals claimed defensive lineman Trysten Hill off waivers from the Cowboys on Wednesday, the team announced.
They placed running back Darrel Williams (hip) on injured reserve in a corresponding move.
Dallas made Hill a second-round choice in 2019, but he never lived up to their expectations. He played only 25 games with five starts.
He had a season-ending knee injury in Week 5 of 2020 and played only six games last season. Hill had played seven of eight games this season, sitting out Sunday as a healthy scratch.
His Cowboys’ career ended with 36 tackles and a half-sack.
