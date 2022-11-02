The Cardinals claimed defensive lineman Trysten Hill off waivers from the Cowboys on Wednesday, the team announced.

They placed running back Darrel Williams (hip) on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Dallas made Hill a second-round choice in 2019, but he never lived up to their expectations. He played only 25 games with five starts.

He had a season-ending knee injury in Week 5 of 2020 and played only six games last season. Hill had played seven of eight games this season, sitting out Sunday as a healthy scratch.

His Cowboys’ career ended with 36 tackles and a half-sack.

Cardinals claim Trysten Hill off waivers, place Darrel Williams on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk