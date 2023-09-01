Cardinals claim OL Carter O’Donnell off waivers from Colts

The Arizona Cardinals were awarded offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell off the waiver wire from the Indianapolis Colts, according to the league’s transaction wire Thursday.

O’Donnell, who initially made the 53-man roster for Indy, was waived as a corresponding move following the waiver claims the Colts made Wednesday, which included the addition of two offensive linemen.

O’Donnell has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game and has been with the Colts since joining the roster as an undrafted free-agent rookie following the 2021 NFL draft. He missed the entire 2022 season due to a foot injury.

