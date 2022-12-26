Cardinals claim Josh Jackson, place Aaron Brewer on injured reserve

The Cardinals claimed cornerback Josh Jackson off waivers, the team announced Monday. The Steelers waived Jackson on Saturday.

Jackson returns to the the Cardinals after spending the preseason with them.

He played four games with one start this season with Pittsburgh and had six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Jackson, 26, has appeared in 48 career games with 16 starts and has 89 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He also has 12 tackles on special teams.

He entered the league with Green Bay as a second-round pick in 2018.

The Cardinals made room by placing long snapper Aaron Brewer on injured reserve. Brewer injured a right pectoral muscle Sunday night.

Arizona now has 16 players on injured reserve. Only Denver (19) and Tennessee (19) have more players currently on injured reserve.

