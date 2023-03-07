Cardinals claim former Patriots, Titans O-lineman off waivers

The Arizona Cardinals added an offensive lineman to their offseason roster. They were awarded former New England Patriots offensive lineman Hayden Howerton on a waiver claim, the team announced Monday.

Howerton spent some of last season on New England’s practice squad.

He was signed originally as an undrafted rookie by the Tennessee Titans out of SMU last year. The Cardinals’ general manager, Monti Ossenfort, worked for the Titans last year in the front office, so the move makes sense.

Howerton is 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, and plays on the interior offensive line.

In college, he started 39 games at left guard, 12 at center and two at right guard.

We can likely expect to see a number of players with connections to the Titans (Ossenfort), Lions (assistant GM Dave Sears) and teams the coaches worked for previously as the offseason progresses.

