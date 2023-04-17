Cardinals claim former Falcons S Jovante Moffatt off waivers

The Arizona Cardinals have added safety depth to their roster. According to the NFL transaction list and reported by Aaron Wilson, they were awarded a waiver claim on safety Jovante Moffatt, who most recently played for the Atlanta Falcons.

Moffatt entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee State, signing originally with the Cleveland Browns. Over the last three years, he has bounced between the active roster and practice squad. He spent two years with the Browns and then last season with the Falcons.

He is six feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

In three seasons, he has appeared in 17 games and collected 10 total tackles.

He has 55 career defensive snaps and 219 on special teams.

