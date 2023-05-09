Cardinals claim former Eagles safety Andre Chachere

The Arizona Cardinals added a safety to their roster on Tuesday. The team announced it was awarded a waiver claim on Andre Chachere.

If the name is familiar, it is with good reason.

Chachere spent time on Arizona’s practice squad in 2019.

He spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Over two seasons, he played in 23 games, including all 16 in 2021. He has 20 total tackles in his career, eight on special teams.

He played mostly on special teams for the Eagles, logging 322 snaps in 2021 (76% of the snaps in 16 games) and 141 in 2022 (77% of the snaps in seven games).

He also spent time on practice squads of the Lions, Colts and Panthers. He entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of San Jose State, signing originally with the Texans.

He has been coached by Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator previously.

He gives the Cardinals depth on defense and knowledge of the defensive system. He also should be able to contribute on special teams if he makes the final roster.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire