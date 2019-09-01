Cardinals claim five, including former Army tackle

The Cardinals took advantage of their first spot in waiver claim order, to add five new players.

They cut down to 51 yesterday, so this kind of activity was #asexpected.

The Cards claimed (inhale deeply) defensive end Jonathan Bullard from the Bears, tackle Justin Murray from the Raiders, defensive back Kevin Peterson from the Rams, tackle Brett Toth from the Eagles, and defensive back Charles Washington from the Lions.

Toth is an interesting project, as the former Army product got a waiver to sign with the Eagles after camp started.