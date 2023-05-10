Cardinals claim DT Ben Stille off of waivers

After signing three defensive tackles in free agency, then drafting another one in the form of third rounder Siaki Ika in the 2023 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns opted to move on from veteran Ben Stille. It did not take Stille long to find a new home, however, as the Arizona Cardinals have claimed him off of waivers.

The Cardinals, a team that is not set to compete in any fashion in 2023, are the ideal landing spot for Stille. Given the lacking of their roster, Stille will be able to command snaps and prove his worth before hitting free agency again in 2024.

More!

Browns have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule in 2023 XFL standout LB Deandre Johnson earns camp invite with the Browns PFF's Sam Monson lists the Browns offensive line as league's best Browns waive WR Marquez Stevenson ahead of rookie camp Browns release DT Ben Stille after signing three, drafting one

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire