Cardinals claim 6 player on waiver claims, cut 5
The Arizona Cardinals, after cutting their roster down to 52 players on Tuesday, were active on the waiver wire.
They had the No. 3 priority on waiver claims and added a bunch of players.
They were awarded six players off waivers, the team announced.
They added:
OL Trystan Colon, cut by the Jets
TE Elijah Higgins, cut by the Dolphins
OL Keith Ismael, cut by the 49ers
OL Ilm Manning, cut by the 49ers
CB Starling Thomas, cut by the Lions
S K’Von Wallace, cut by the Eagles
Because of the one vacancy, the Cardinals had to cut five. After initially making the roster, they released these players:
WR Daniel Arias
DL Ben Stille
TE Blake Whiteheart
Arias and Whiteheart are undrafted rookies.
We can expect probably all of them to be added to the practice squad, assuming they clear waivers.
