Cardinals-Chargers live game stream, updates, highlights

The Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Chargers at home Sunday afternoon and try to keep any ever-so-faint playoff hopes alive. They get quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Marquise Brown back in the lineup and hope to pick up just their second home win of the year.

The Chargers are 5-5 and in the mix in the AFC playoff picture, but are a puzzling team.

Can Murray’s return boost the Cardinals? Will the effort on the field remain high? Or will the team mail it in?

We will give you live updates during the game below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire