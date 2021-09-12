Cardinals’ Chandler Jones joins 100-sack club with 3 in first quarter

Chandler Jones had himself a game in the first quarter of the Arizona Cardinals’ contest with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The veteran defensive end had three sacks in the first 15 minutes and reached the 100-plateau for his career.

Jones was the seventh-fastest to the mark at 125 games. One of his current teammates, J.J. Watt was fourth at 120 games.

Ryan Tannehill was sacked 3 times in a game twice last season. Chandler Jones has sacked him 3 times in the 1st quarter Sunday. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 12, 2021

The swiftest to the 100 mark was the remarkable Reggie White, who reached the century plateau in 96 games. Yes, he averaged more than a sack per game en route to his first 100.

With 3 sacks in 1st quarter Chandler Jones has now reached 100.0 sacks for his career. Only seven players in NFL history reached 100.0 career sacks in fewer games than Jones (125). pic.twitter.com/c01QDhIXu3 — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) September 12, 2021

Chandler Jones has 99.0 career sacks, and 63.0 in 70 career games in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/tMsKrxxu1u — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 12, 2021

Chandler Jones is LIVING in the Titans' backfield. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kw7dWAyLcH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 12, 2021

