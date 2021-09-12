Cardinals’ Chandler Jones joins 100-sack club with 3 in first quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chandler Jones had himself a game in the first quarter of the Arizona Cardinals’ contest with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The veteran defensive end had three sacks in the first 15 minutes and reached the 100-plateau for his career.

Jones was the seventh-fastest to the mark at 125 games. One of his current teammates, J.J. Watt was fourth at 120 games.

The swiftest to the 100 mark was the remarkable Reggie White, who reached the century plateau in 96 games. Yes, he averaged more than a sack per game en route to his first 100.

LeBron James seems to have a thing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Recommended Stories