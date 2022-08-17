Cardinals have chance to break historic preseason record vs. Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals will be playing their second preseason game at home against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. The team is expected to primarily play the starters from last week’s blowout win against the Bengals, while continuing to sit key players like Kyler Murray and company.

Similarly, the Ravens will certainly not risk the likes of Lamar Jackson and other starters. That means it will be Trace McSorley for Arizona and Tyler Huntley for Baltimore.

The Ravens come into this game with one of the craziest statistics in recent memory. They are on a 21-game preseason winning streak, with their last loss dating back to 2015. Their 23-10 win over the Titans last week broke the all-time preseason win streak record previously set by Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers.

While preseason games don’t mean anything come September, the streak is still extremely impressive. The Ravens have won these 21 games without playing key starters. It’s a great credit to their scouting department as the organization continues to find quality talent in the late rounds of the draft and into unrestricted free agency. They have also been one of the best teams early on in the regular season under John Harbaugh.

Trace McSorley, a former Baltimore Raven, looked sharp in his Cardinals debut against his old team. He was efficient moving the ball, going 13-for-22 for 163 yards and a touchdown. McSorley and Greg Dortch connected on a few highlight reel plays and both figure to play a lot this Sunday.

Perhaps McSorley, the former Raven turned meme icon from a popular TikTok trend, will end the team’s iconic preseason run. The odds don’t favor the Cardinals, as they are almost 7-point underdogs. Regardless of outcome, however, the Cardinals will be debuting their new all-black helmets.

