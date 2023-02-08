Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams to join Packers

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be losing another one of their defensive assistants. The latest is cornerbacks coach Greg Williams.

Williams had worked with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph since 2018. In 2018 he was the Denver Broncos’ defensive backs coach when Joseph was head coach. After Joseph became Arizona’s defensive coordinator, Williams joined him with the Cardinals as cornerbacks coach.

According to Aaron Wilson, Williams is joining the coaching staff of the Green Bay Packers.

Williams is the third defensive assistant to leave. Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen took a a job with the University of Illinois and defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson is joining the New Orleans Saints.

Their contracts with the Cardinals either had expired or they were let go.

But with these assistants leaving, it suggests that, even though Joseph has not been let out of his contract, if he is retained on the staff in some way with a new head coach, there will be a much different defensive staff.

