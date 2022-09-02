Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton to miss at least 4 games after burning himself in cooking accident

After seven seasons working almost entirely as a back-up, Antonio Hamilton played himself into starting cornerback duties with the Arizona Cardinals this season. Unfortunately, that step up will now have to wait.

The veteran cornerback revealed through Twitter on Thursday that he had sustained second-degree burns on his feet and legs in a cooking accident:

Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had [an] accident that could've ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree). It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries

Hamilton included a photo of the injuries in the tweet, but be warned they might not be pleasant to see if you're squeamish. Per NFL.com, Hamilton burned himself with spilled cooking oil.

The Cardinals placed the 29-year-old Hamilton on the non-football injury list the same day, meaning he will have to miss at least the first four games of the season.

The injury is a brutal blow for Hamilton, whom Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Thursday "had earned a starting role" after a great training camp. Hamilton is in his second year with the Cardinals, having joined the team after a stint on the practice squad last season and re-signing with the team this summer.

Hamilton had been mostly seen as a special teams ace before entering camp this year. He had seen sporadic starting duties before, but only in relief of injured players ahead of him on the depth chart. The former undrafted free agent entered the league with the Oakland Raiders in 2016 and has since seen time with the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.