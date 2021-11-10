Cardinals catapulted back to top of TD Wire power rankings

After a heartbreaking loss in Week 8 at home to the Green Bay Packers, the Arizona Cardinals bounced back in Week 9 to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 on the road. They did it without quarterback Kyler Murray, receivers DeAndre Hopkins or A.J. Green, defensive end J.J. Watt, and they lost running back Chase Edmonds in the game after only one play.

That performance, combined with the Week 9 losses of the Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, made it easy for them to find themselves atop the latest power rankings from Touchdown Wire’s Nick Wojton.

And speaking of not having your best… Murray, Hopkins and WR A.J. Green didn’t play and the depth pieces in Arizona still stood out. QB Colt McCoy and RB James Conner led a 31-17 win over the 49ers in an NFC West win. How are you supposed to not give the Cards your No. 1 spot this week?

They had dropped all the way to No. 4 with their loss to the Packers but once again prove they are one of the league’s elite.

They have the best record in the NFL. They are No. 2 in the league scoring. They are No. 3 in scoring defense. That is a recipe for greatness.

They will return home this week to take on the Carolina Panthers, who have lost five of their last six games.

Beat them handily and they should remain atop next week’s rankings. If they struggle, then they could find themselves fall again.

