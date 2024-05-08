Cardinals C Willson Contreras departs with left forearm fracture

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras broke his left forearm when he was hit by a swing during Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets.

Contreras got hurt with J.D. Martinez at the plate in the second inning. After he was clipped by Martinez’s swing, the three-time All-Star tumbled over in obvious pain and then jogged away before sitting down while being examined by St. Louis training staff.

Martinez was awarded first base due to the catcher’s interference. The team said Contreras had a left forearm fracture, and Iván Herrera took over behind the plate.

Contreras doubled and scored during St. Louis’ three-run first. He is hitting .280 with six homers and 12 RBIs.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, left, is helped off the field by trainer Adam Olsen, right, after being injured during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in St. Louis. Contreras left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

