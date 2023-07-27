Cardinals S Budda Baker makes NFL top 100 players again

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is one of the nest players in the NFL and one of the best safeties. While some top player and top safety lists have excluded him, NFL players definitely don’t overlook him.

For the fourth consecutive year, Baker makes it onto the NFL Top 100 Players, put together by NFL Network, as voted on by players.

This year, he comes in at No. 73.

A powerful force to be reckoned with, Baker continues to prove why he is the one most exciting defensive backs in the NFL. With 111 total tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble, the two-time All-Pro earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection despite an injury-plagued season. What the 5-foot-10, 195-pound lacks in size, Baker continues to provide the biggest heart in Arizona.

He debuted in the Top 100 in 2020 at No. 97. He ranked No. 19 in 2021, then 67 last year and 73 this year.

Last season, he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season and fifth time in his career.

He logged 111 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble.

