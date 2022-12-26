Cardinals, Bucs tied 6-6 at halftime

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has much more experience than Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley, but that hasn’t helped him stake his team to a lead through one half of play in Arizona.

McSorley was able to hit wide receiver Greg Dortch with a pair of passes that picked up 28 yards just before halftime and those completions set up a 53-yard Matt Prater field goal attempt with 12 seconds left in the half. Prater hit a 56-yarder earlier in the half and he banged his second try in off the upright to tie the score 6-6 before halftime.

McSorley is 10-of-21 for 79 yards in his first NFL start. He also lost a fumble on a sack by Anthony Nelson. Brady is 12-of-20 for 87 yards and an interception in the 331st start of his career.

That comparison illustrates how off the Buccaneers offense has been this season and they’ll need to find a better groove in the second half if they want to remain ahead of the Panthers and Saints in the NFC South.

