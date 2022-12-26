Cardinals, Buccaneers tied 6-6 at halftime

The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off Christmas night. The Bucs need a win to stay ahead in the NFC South. The Cardinals are playing for pride and have third-string quarterback Trace McSorley starting tonight.

Not much is expected for the Cardinals.

But we have updates from the game below and this will serve as the game recap as well.

Buccaneers 3, Cardinals 0

The Cardinals won the toss and deferred to the second half, so the defense started on the field. Tampa picked up 30 yards on a pass interference penalty and Rachaad White ran for 18 yards on the next play.

But the Cardinals got off the field on third down and the Bucs got on the board first with a 38-yard Ryan Succop field goal to start the game.

Successful fake punt!

The Cardinals extended their drive with a fake punt. Punter Andy Lee found linebacker Kamuy Grugier-Hill for a four-yard gain on fourth-and-2.

The Cardinals extended their drive with a fake punt. Punter Andy Lee found linebacker Kamuy Grugier-Hill for a four-yard gain on fourth-and-2.

McSorley fumbles!

The Cardinals got into field goal range with the fake punt and then a 23-yard catch by Greg Dortch, but on third down, Anthony Nelson sacked Trace McSorley and knocked the ball out. Devin White recovered the fumble and returned to the Tampa 43-yard line.

It was exactly what the Cardinals could not afford in this game.

Turnover on downs!

JJ Watt has been BIG TIME this season. pic.twitter.com/tsCyUARYTH — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) December 26, 2022

After the turnover, the Arizona defense came up big. After a false start, Leonard Fournette gained 14 yards on first down but was stuffed on second, third and fourth downs to give the Cardinals the ball almost at midfield.

Cardinals 3, Buccaneers 3

The Cardinals got on the boards and tied the game 3-3 in the first quarter with a 56-yard field goal by Matt Prater. The key play in the drive was a 20-yard rush by Greg Dortch.

Through one quarter of play, Dortch had 23 rushing yards on two attempts and three receptions for 43 yards.

Trysten Hill carted off

Cardinals defensive lineman had to be carted off the field after Tom Brady picked up a first down in the second quarter on a QB sneak.

It appeared to be his left knee.

Buccaneers 6, Cardinals 3

The Bucs took a 6-3 lead in the second quarter on a 35-yard field goal.

They went 58 yards on 15 plays and knocked on the door of a touchdown. Tom Brady had a 10-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones, but the Bucs were penalized on the play for an illegal shift and then again for holding, leading to a third-and-long that they did not convert.

Maroc Wilson INT!

The best kind of presents are the ones that just fall into your lap 🎁@MJW_era x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/lA9AKVTjtS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 26, 2022

The Cardinals took the ball away with 5:09 left in the second quarter. Tom Brady attempted a deep throw down the left sideline intended for Mike Evans near the end zone.

Cameron Thomas hit Brady and Marco Wilson piked off the ball at the two-yard line. He got up and returned the interception 39 yards.

Cardinals 6, Buccaneers 6

Greg Dortch's toe tap gets the Cardinals closer to FG range. @_GDortch 📺: #TBvsAZ on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3PGayaJdLH pic.twitter.com/ZrZEOVdMuk — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2022

The Cardinals tied the game with eight seconds left in the first half.

Greg Dortch’s receptions for 17 and four yards set up a 53-yard field goal that hit off the left upright and in for the score to tie the game.

DOINK!

Matt Prater doinks it in to tie the game! 📺: #TBvsAZ on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3PGayaJdLH pic.twitter.com/cy1ptnDYr1 — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2022

Matt Prater’s 53-yard field goal tied the game at the end of the second quarter. But it was close. It hit the left upright before going through. DOINK!

