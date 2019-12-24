Cardinals to have “brutally honest” conversations about coaching staff

The Cardinals will end their season with a game against the Rams on Sunday and then they’ll kick off an offseason that might feature some changes to the coaching staff.

Those changes won’t include moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after his first season with the team and they also apparently won’t be made by Kingsbury on his own. Kingsbury said on Tuesday that he will sit down with team owner Michael Bidwill and General Manager Steve Keim to discuss what moves to make before the 2020 season.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever worked with a G.M. on that side of things,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “With Michael and Steve, [we’ll] sit down in a room and talk about each position group and be brutally honest with ourselves and each other and come to a good place. That relationship to me has been vital, with Steve, where we are very upfront with each other, with what he sees and what I see. Michael has the final say. I like where the relationship is at, and we’ll find out after the season.”

Kingsbury came to the Cardinals with limited knowledge of NFL assistants, but it’s still fairly unusual for a coach not to have the final say on the makeup of their staff. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule’s candidacy for the Jets job last offseason fell apart because the team wanted to dictate who his top assistants would be and Rhule said later that he’d never take a job that included an “arranged marriage” on his staff.