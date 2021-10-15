Cardinals, Browns share 5 player connections

The Arizona Cardinals do not play the Cleveland Browns often. Prior to this year, they would face one another about every four years. This year, they are the designated game 17 matchup. However, the Cardinals and Browns have some player connections.

The Cardinals have four players on their roster who are former Browns players. The Browns have a former Cardinal.

Who are they? Check them out below.

P Andy Lee

This is the second week in a row he is facing a former team. After 11 seasons with the 49ers, he spent one year with the Browns in 2015.

QB Colt McCoy

McCoy began his NFL career with the Browns, drafted by them in the third round in 2010. He played three seasons there and started 21 games for them.

TE Demetrius Harris

Harris, who has been in the league since 2014, spent one season with the Browns in 2019. He caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

LB Tanner Vallejo

Vallejo played for the Browns in 2018. It was after the Browns waived him that the Cardinals acquired him with a waiver claim in 2019.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

