Cardinals, Browns have 1 small player connection

The Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns face one another in Cleveland this weekend in Week 9. On their 53-man rosters, there are no player connections.

No Cardinals players played for the Browns and no Browns players on the active roster played for the Cardinals.

There is, though, one new connection between the two teams.

On the Browns’ practice squad is running back Kenyan Drake, whom they added this week.

Drake played for the Cardinals in the second half of the 2019 season and all of 2020. He had a career game for the Cardinals against the Browns in 2019, scoring four touchdowns and 137 yards in a 38-24 Arizona win.

We will see on Saturday if he is elevated to the active roster and gets to dress for the game.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire