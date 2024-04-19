Cardinals brought in LSU DT Maason Smith for visit

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing their draft board and have wrapped up their player visits. Many of the players they brought in for official top-30 visits have been reported. We have another.

One player who recently visited was LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith, the player told The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Maason plays a position of interest for the Cardinals, as they have made it a point to rebuild their defensive line.

Smith is 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds with 35-inch arms. He has high-end athleticism. He ran the 40 at the combine in 5.01 seconds but hoped to clock in at about 4.9 seconds. He added a 31-inch vertical leap and a 108-inchbroad jump, both explosive for someone over 300 pounds.

Last season for LSU, he had 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Smith feels he is more advanced as a pass rusher than as a run defender, something that he would need to work on in Arizona if he were drafted. He projects to be selected in the draft as high as the third round.

