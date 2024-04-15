Cardinals brought in Arizona O-lineman Jordan Morgan for visit

The Arizona Cardinals have had a look at a number of NFL draft prospects as the actual draft approaches in less than two weeks. The offensive line is an area they could add depth.

One player they have met with is Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan. According to Aaron Wilson, he was in for a visit.

Morgan is projected to be selected as high as the late first round or in the second round. The Cardinals have the 27th pick, which is late in the first round, and the 35 pick, the third pick of the second.

Morgan played left tackle for Arizona. He is 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, although he might be better suited to play guard in the NFL with 32 7/8-inch arms, which is short for tackles.

He ran the 40 in 5.03 seconds at the combine.

