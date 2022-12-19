FINAL SCORE: Colt McCoy knocked out of game in 24-15 Cardinals loss

The Arizona Cardinals fell to 4-10 on the season Sunday afternoon after a 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. Already playing without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, backup Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game in the third quarter with a concussion.

The Cardinals led 9-3 at halftime and allowed 21 unanswered second-half points, turning the ball over three times.

They mustered only 240 yards of total offense.

The recap of the game is below.

Broncos 3, Cardinals 0

The Cardinals won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, so the Broncos started on offense.

They picked up three first downs on the drive with Brett Rypien completing 4-of-6 passes for 40 yards, but a holding penalty stalled the drive.

Cardinals rookie linebacker Myjai Sanders picked up a third-down sack to end it.

They had to settle on a 52-yard field goal from Brandon McManus.

J.J. Watt, Trysten Hill get sacks

The Cardinals picked up two more sacks on the Broncos’ next drive. J.J. Watt and Trysten Hill sacked Rypien, forcing the Broncos to punt on their next drive. The Cardinals took over at their own 12.

Colt McCoy picked off!

The Cardinals picked up their first first down of the game but Colt McCoy overthrew Marquise Brown down the field. Safety Justin Simmons intercepted the pass and returned it to the Arizona 24.

Missed FG!

The Cardinals dodged a bullet after the turnover. The Broncos went three-and-out and McManus missed a 38-yard field goal.

Cardinals 3, Broncos 3

The Cardinals tied the game after the Broncos’ missed field goals. McCoy completed two passes to DeAndre Hopkins and they went 45 yards in 11 plays. Matt Prater made a 45-yard field goal to tie the game.

Strip sack! Turnover!

After the Cardinals punted the ball away with a little more than a minute left in the first half, J.J. Watt had his third sack of the game, stripping Rypien of the football. Myjai Sanders recovered it and the Cardinals took over at the 49.

Cardinals 6, Broncos 3

After the takeaway, the Cardinals took the lead as the half expired. The Broncos were penalized for pass interference and James Conner had a six-yard run, setting up a 50-yard field goal to give the Cardinals the lead entering halftime.

Colt McCoy, Kelvin Beachum go down

On third down in the Cardinals’ first possession of the second half, McCoy ran the ball to pick up the first down, collided with right tackle Kelvin Beachum and both went down after the play.

Cardinals 9, Broncos 3

Matt Prater kicked a 55-yard field goal to extend the Cardinals’ lead to six points in the Cardinals’ opening drive of the second half.

Colt McCoy picked up a first down on a run before exiting the game, and Trace McSorley completed a 14-yard pass to rookie tight end Trey McBride. He also scrambled for eight yards to set up the field goal.

Broncos 10, Cardinals 9

The Broncos took the lead with their first drive of the second half, scoring the game’s first touchdown. Running back Latavius Murray opened the drive with a 35-yard run and the Broncos went 80 yards in seven plays, capped by Marlon Mack’s three-yard touchdown run give Denver a 10-9 lead.

Kelvin Beachum returns

After the Broncos scored, Beachum returned to the game at right tackle.

Budda Baker INT!

The Broncos threatened after the Cardinals had to punt but Budda Baker intercepted Brett Rypien at the goalline to take the ball away.

The Cardinals took over at the two.

Broncos 17, Cardinals 9

The Cardinals went three-and-out after the takeaway and the Broncos responded with another touchdown.

They went 56 yards on six plays and Latavius Murray scored on a six-yard run to take an eight-point lead.

Justin Simmons gets 2nd INT

Trace McSorley made an awful throw intended for A.J. Green. Simmons picked it off for his second interception of the game and returned it to the Arizona 10.

Will Hernandez was flagged for a personal foul so Denver took over at the five.

Broncos 24, Cardinals 9

Two plays after the interception, Rypien found tight end Eric Tomlinson for a three-yard touchdown pass.

Broncos 24, Cardinals 15

James Conner picked up a one-yard touchdown run but the Cardinals failed to convert on the two-point conversion. It should have been a penalty but the Cardinals only managed to get the deficit to nine.

McSorley picked off again, Broncos run out clock

The Cardinals had the ball with under two minutes left but McSorley was picked off for the second time, this time by Pat Surtain. The Broncos ran out the clock and the Cardinals fell to 4-10 with the 24-15 loss.

