Cardinals bringing UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu for top-30 visit Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals are continuing their parade of draft prospects in Tempe for official top-30 visits. The latest is one of the best pass rushers in the 2024 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, UCLA edge defender Laiatu Latu will have an official visit with the Cardinals on Wednesday after having visited the Chicago Bears on Monday and Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

Latu played the last two seasons for UCLA after having to medically retire from Washington. He stayed healthy both seasons and his medicals have seemingly been cleared.

In two seasons for the Bruins, he had 23.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss. He also forced five fumbles. Last season he intercepted two passes. In 2023, he had 13 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss.

He is just shy of 6-foot-5 and weighed 259 pounds at the NFL combine. He ran the 40 in 4.64 seconds and posted a vertical leap of 32 inches and a broad jump of 116 inches.

He is projected to go anywhere from just outside the top 10 to the last first round. He is perhaps a target of the Cardinals, who have the 27th pick in the draft. They might have to trade up if they want him.

