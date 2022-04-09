Cardinals bringing in UAB TE Gerrit Prince for official visit

The Arizona Cardinals have begun to schedule the 30 NFL draft prospects they can bring in for official top-30 visits. They are permitted to bring in 30 prospects for overnight visits, have them tour the facilities, eat dinner with them and more.

Some names that come up might be surprising. It is a mix of players they are considering early in the draft and sometimes it is to develop a relationship with a player they like who could go undrafted.

The Cardinals, who have signed three tight ends in free agency this offseason and have had a look at other tight end prospects, have an official visit with one.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Cardinals have a top-30 visit scheduled with UAB tight end Gerrit Prince.

He is 6-4 1/2 and 240 lbs. He caught 36 passes for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, averaging 19.4 yards per reception. He is a former receiver.

He can catch the ball and runs well. He is a willing blocker but isn’t that great at it or strong.

He is likely, at best, a late Day 3 pick, but he probably will go undrafted.

The Cardinals appear to be making a concerted effort to add talent at tight end. As the draft wraps up and undarfetd rookies get signed, pay attention to where this kid lands.

