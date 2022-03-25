Cardinals bringing in former Giants OL Will Hernandez

The Arizona Cardinals have not yet made any moves in the offseason to address the offensive line. That could be changing.

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, they will bring in former New York Giants guard Will Hernandez for a visit this weekend.

Hernandez was a second-round pick in 2018 of the Giants and spent four seasons there. He played collegiately at UTEP, where Cardinals offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler was head coach.

Coming out of college, Hernandez was considered one of the best and meanest guard prospects in the draft.

The 6-2, 327-lb lineman was a starter all four seasons he played for the Giants. He appeared in 62 games, starting 56. He dealt with an ankle injury in 2020, the only season in which he did not play and start every game.

He mostly played left guard for the Giants but was their starting right guard in 2021, a position the Cardinals needed to address this offseason.

If he ends up signing with the team, the starting right guard job would be a competition between Hernandez, Josh Jones and Justin Murray.

