Cardinals to bring in WR Treylon Burks for official visit

The Arizona Cardinals are believed to have significant interest in the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. With the 23rd pick in the first round, it is uncertain which ones will be available.

One player connected to the Cardinals in many mock drafts is Arkansas receiver prospect Treylon Burks. There is apparently real interest from the Cardinals because, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals will host Burks for an official top-30 visit this week.

Burks is 6-3 and 225 lbs, making him one of the bigger receivers in the draft. In three seasons in the SEC playing for the Razorbacks, Burks increased his production each year, posted his best season in 2021 with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per catch.

He got most of his work in the slot and some out of the backfield but has the size the Cardinals like on the perimeter.

He has adequate athleticism, running the 40 in 4.55 seconds at the combine and posting a 33-inch vertical leap, 122-inch broad jump and 7.28-second three-cone.

