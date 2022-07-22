Cardinals bring in seven players for tryouts as rookies report to training camp

The Arizona Cardinals had the first start of training camp on Thursday, as rookies and quarterbacks reported. The full opening of camp will be Tuesday.

On Thursday with rookies in camp, the Cardinals hosted a few players for tryouts. According to the NFL transaction report, they brought in seven players for tryouts.

Who were they?

S Dravon Askew-Henry

Askew-Henry is a 6-foot, 202-lb safety who played collegiately for West Virginia. He most recently played in the USFL for the New Jersey Generals.

He was not drafted but has spent time on the rosters of the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Victor Bolden

Bolden is a 5-8, 178-lb receiver our of Oregon State. He has not played in the NFL since 2018.

He played a little more than a season with the San Francisco 49ers and then the Buffalo Bills. He was a returner. He was on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad in 2019 and 2020.

G Matt Burrell

Burrell played in college for Sam Houston State and Ohio State. He was drafted into the USFL and played also for the Tucson Sugar Skulls in the Indoor Football League.

WR Bailey Gaither

Gaither is a 6-1, 182-lb receiver who played collegiately at Boise State through 2020. He went undrafted and signed originally with the Green Bay Packers. He played in the USFL for the Pittsburgh Maulers.

QB Anthony Gordon

Gordon played quarterback for Washington State through 2019, playing in the Air Raid offense under head coach Mike Leach. He spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs but has never made a roster.

DE Chris Odom

Odom played for Arkansas State in college and most recently played in the USFL for the Houston Gamblers. He had 41 tackles and led the USFL with 12.5 sacks. He is listed at 6-4 and 262 lbs.

He last played in 2019 and had two sacks in four games with the Washington Football Team.

He also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

S Bryce Torneden

Torneden is a 5-10, 192-lb safety out of Kansas in 2019. He went undrafted. He most recently played for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL.

