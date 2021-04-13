Cardinals bring in RB James Conner for visit, physical

Jess Root
·1 min read
The Arizona Cardinals appear ready to perhaps make a move in free agency at running back. With only Chase Edmonds on the roster with any NFL rushing attempts at the position, they are finally looking at available.

They brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner in for a visit, first reported by Jay Glazer. The report was confirmed by other reporters but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had more to add to the report.

In addition to the visit, Conner also took a physical, which often precedes a signing.

Conner spent four seasons with the Steelers and rushed for 721 yards and six touchdowns on 4.3 yards per attempt in 2020. He added 35 receptions as well.

The 6-1, 233-pound back was a Pro Bowler in 2018, but he has missed at least two games every season he has been in the pros.

He is also recovering from an offseason injury he sustained. Rapoport noted he had foot surgery to repair a moderate turf toe-like injury he received on a recreational vehicle. He is expected to be fully healthy in June.

Conner would give the Cardinals a big-bodied back to complement the 5-9, 210-pound Edmonds.

There was no announcement or report of a signing. At this point, it would be a mild surprise to hear the Cardinals making a free agent signing before the draft, as any addition made the week after the NFL draft will not affect potential compensatory picks.

